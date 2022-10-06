Bandai Namco acquires majority stake in Park Beyond creator Limbic Entertainment

Bandai Namco has acquired a majority stake in Limbic Entertainment, the developer behind its forthcoming sim game Park Beyond.

The deal marks an increased investment in the German developer, representing the publisher's move to create a significant proportion of its business outside of Japan.

Park Beyond will be Limbic's highest profile release so far: a theme park game where players can create bizarre attractions using the "impossification" gimmick. Bandai Namco aims for Limbic's sim games to become the new standard.

Watch on YouTube Park Beyond | Modular Building Trailer

"This investment is much more than a strategic move for Bandai Namco. With Stephan, Alex and their teams, we share the same values and passion for games. For the past three years, we have worked together on the creation of new IPs," said Arnaud Muller, CEO of Bandai Namco Europe.

"The first game Park Beyond will be released in 2023 but there is much more to come. This investment is just the continuity of our existing relationship, and we will help Limbic become the new reference in strategy and simulation games."

Added Stephan Winter, co-founder and CEO of Limbic Entertainment: "With Bandai Namco we are very lucky to have a partner who shares our goals, values and commitment to develop amazing titles. Working together up to this point has already shown the trust and mutual respect that characterises our relationship.

"Solidifying this bond gives us the opportunity to up our game - to plan even more ambitiously and bring Limbic Entertainment to the next level."

Limbic was founded in 2002 and has developed over 20 games, primarily in the sim and strategy genre. It has more than one unannounced project in the works.

Park Beyond will release next year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can check out Matt's thoughts on its gameplay gimmicks in his Park Beyond preview.