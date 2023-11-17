This Xbox Series S starter bundle is down to just £199 at EE Store in this early Black Friday deal

One week away from Black Friday but the big gaming deals are already out in full force. While the obvious choice might be Amazon which is running a whole Black Friday Week, scour further and you can find even better deals from other retailers.

If you're after an Xbox, the Xbox Series S continues to be a really affordable entry into current-gen games. It's even more affordable now as you can get hold of the console as a starter bundle from the EE Store for just £199.

Usually priced at £249, this starter bundle includes a three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is a frankly essential subscription if you're getting a digital-only console.

This is also a great time to be a Game Pass subscriber as a lot more great first party exclusives are available on Game Pass such as Starfield and Forza Motorspot, not to mention plenty of great third-party and indie releases dropping on day-one on a regular basis. You can expect the library to expand even more following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

If you're perhaps after a bargain of an Xbox Series X instead or another console deal, then keep checking our guide to the best early Black Friday deals as we'll be keeping it up to date with all the best gaming deals we can find.