This Xbox Series S bundle with 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate is just £189 for Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 is already serving up plenty of excellent gaming deals and we haven't even reached the official day yet!

Those looking for a great, cheap entry point into the latest generation of games should look no further than this incredible deal on this Xbox Series S Starter Bundle with 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It's now only £189, a decent 24 per-cent discount off its original asking price.

The latest generation of Xbox consoles brought with it two models – the Series X and the Series S. Whilst the Series X is the more powerful machine capable of running games at higher resolutions and frame rates, the Series S is still a great avenue to enter the latest generation at a lower price point, with access to the same pool of games.

Speaking of, with this bundle you get a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate subscription, giving you access to hundreds of games across Xbox’s own first party library, with many third party titles to check out too. This list is constantly added to on a monthly basis with additional benefits such as access to EA Play games, various Ubisoft titles and much more. You'll need to cancel your membership if you don't want to pay a subscription fee after the three months is up, or you can take a look at our Game Pass deals page to stock up on codes.

For more Black Friday 2023 deals on Xbox games, accessories, and more, be sure to check out our Xbox Black Friday guide, and keep your eyes peeled across our website for more gaming deals as we close in on the main event later this week.