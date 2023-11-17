This WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD is down to £129 in this early Black Friday Amazon deal

Amazon Black Friday Week has begun a whole week before Black Friday, which means the online retailer has got deals across a wide range of gaming and tech items.

If you're after a good PS5 console deal, the next important thing after that is an SSD that can expand how many games you can keep installed at any time. Fortunately, the WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD has just been reduced to £129.90 from its previous price of £149.99.

With a read speed of 7300MB/s, this SSD is compatible with PS5 (as well as PC), which more than triples the console's default storage. With more new blockbuster releases reaching triple digits in install sizes at launch, never mind patches, extra space is more important than ever if you don't want to constantly uninstall your game library.

This SSD also comes with a heatsink, which Sony recommends before you install it into the PS5 so that the console's performance isn't affected by rising temperatures. As the heatsink is preinstalled it means you can take install it in your console right away too.

With Black Friday Week in full swing, there'll be even more deals to look out for between now and the big day itself. You can keep an eye on our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we'll kee you up to date with the latest deals in gaming and tech.

For more SSD deals, check out Rock Paper Shotgun's guide to the best Black Friday SSD deals and for Digital Foundry's guide to the best PS5 compatible SSDs.