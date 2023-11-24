Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

This vivid LG LED UR80 TV has £100 off at John Lewis this Black Friday

Save over £100 on either a 43-inch or 50-inch model.

Mark Harrison avatar
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

Black Friday 2023 is here, and if you've been looking to get a new TV for yourself or for a gift for someone else, now's a great time.

Over at John Lewis, two different sizes of the LG UR80 LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV are on sale, where you can save over £100 if you're a My John Lewis member - which is free to sign up to.

If you are a MJL member, you can get the 50-inch UR80 for £309 when you apply the code "LGTV50" at checkout:

LG 50UR80006LJ (2023) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 50 inch - £309 at John Lewis for My John Lewis members (was £400)

Use code "LGTV50" at checkout.

If you're after a smaller-size TV, then the 43-inch model is on sale for £229, a £110 discount, and you don't need to be a My John Lewis member to get this offer!

LG 43UR80006LJ (2023) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 43 inch - £229 at John Lewis (was £339)

Use code "LGTV50" at checkout.

Whichever size you opt for, you're getting a great-value TV with 4K resolution and 4K HDR10 Pro, and easy-to-access streaming apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+ all ready to go.

