This new PlayStation 5 Slim bundle includes an extra controller for just £10 extra

The PlayStation Slim consoles that released at the end of 2023 have replaced the original consoles now, and we're starting to see more bundles for them in 2024.

The EE gaming store right now has two new bundles for the PlayStation 5 Slim disc console, which get you an extra DualSense controller for just £10 extra, or the newly released The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered for only £11 more.

The bundles available come with either an extra DualSense wireless controller for £489, or with The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered for £489.99. To find these two bundles just use the link above to go to the PS5 Slim product page and scroll down to the bundle deals section and you'll see them.

If you opt for the DualSense controller, which only comes in the Cosmic Red version, you'll save £54.99. If you instead go for the Last of Us Part 2 bundle you'll save £33.99.

It's a good time to pick up a PS5 console if you've been thinking about getting one, as you can also save 15 per cent on all PlayStation gift cards at Currys right now. That means you could get a 12-month Plus Extra membership for £85 to get you playing online and give you a good amount of games to play on your new console too.

If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest PlayStation deals and bundles, you can have a look at our PS5 Deals hub and the stock checker page. You can also follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we tweet out the best deals we spot throughout the week.