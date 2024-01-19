You can save 15% on all PlayStation Gift Cards at Currys right now

Buying discounted PlayStation Store gift cards is an easy way to save on your PlayStation Plus membership or add new games to your library for less.

If your PS Plus is running out or you do want a new game, now is a great time because you can save 15 per cent on all PlayStation Store gift cards at Currys thanks to the code "PS15". At the top end that gets you £100 for £85, or £50 for £42.50, £25 for £21.25, £10 for £8.50 and so on:

This is great if your PlayStation Plus membership is about to expire and you want to renew, as you unfortunately can't stack membership like you could with the old PlayStation Plus. A 12-month Plus Extra membership is £99.99, so you could buy a discounted £100 gift card at Currys and only end up paying £85 for the year.

Or if you're looking for a new game to play, The Last of Us Part 2 remastered is out today and is £44.99 on the PlayStation Store, so you could get a £45 Gift Card for £38.25 to get the game for less.

You can also have a look at the full list of PlayStation Plus Premium games for January 2024 to see what you can play straight away with a new PlayStation Plus susbcription.

If you want to know about more deals like this one as they happen, you can follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account and the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags under the article to get notified when we've written a new deals article.