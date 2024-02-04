The Last of Us Part 2's Abby actor reveals online abuse didn't just threaten her life but her baby son, too

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
13 comments

The voice actor who played Abby in The Last of Us Part 2 has revealed that not only did she receive abusive messages when the game was released, but abusers also sent death threats about her infant son, too.

Talking in the fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary, Grounded 2: Making The Last of Us Part 2, Laura Bailey confirmed that the "real hardcore death threats" were so concerning, they were passed on to police, whilst her baby son – who was "born during all of it" – also received threats, too.

Cover image for YouTube videoGrounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II
Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II

The threats – sent because the fictional character she played did something to another fictional character that a subset of so-called fans didn't like – became so serious that she even had to turn some over to the police to ensure her safety.

"Every time I went online, that's all I saw," Bailey said. "Death threats and threats of violence.

"The worst of it – the real hardcore death threats – got passed along [to police]. They made sure that they weren't anyone that lived close by.

"They were threatening my son who was born during all of it and yeah, it was rough. But, you know, more than anything it just kind of taught me to keep a distance."

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann says he has a "concept" ready for a third and final chapter of The Last of Us series.

Talking at the very end of the same behind-the-scenes documentary, Druckmann acknowledged that whilst he didn't yet have a story fully fleshed out, he did have a kernel of an idea that "is as exciting as [The Last of Us Part 1]".

