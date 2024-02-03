The Last of Us Part 3 could be "one more chapter to this story", says co-creator Druckmann

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann says he has a "concept" ready for a third and final chapter of The Last of Us series.

Talking at the very end of the fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary, Grounded 2: Making The Last of Us Part 2, Druckmann acknowledged that whilst he didn't yet have a story fully fleshed out, he did have a kernel of an idea that "is as exciting as [The Last of Us Part 1]".

"If we never get to do it again, this is a fine ending point. The last bite of the apple, the story's done," Druckmann said.

"The great thing about working at Naughty Dog is that we don't have to. It's always like, 'We would love another The Last of Us, but if you guys are passionate about something else, we'll support this other thing. Very privileged position to be in. I never take that for granted."

But whilst he didn't have any further ideas on where else the story could go for "years", Druckmann now says he has a "concept".

“I've been thinking about, 'Is there a concept there?' And for now years, I haven't been able to find that concept. But recently that's changed.

"I don't have a story, but I do have that concept that, to me, is as exciting as [Part 1], as exciting as [Part 2], is its own thing, yet has this throughline for all three [games]. So it does feel like there's probably one more chapter to this story," he teased.

The "one more chapter" bit is interesting, too, hinting that if we do get a third instalment of the critically-acclaimed series, it will likely be its last.

Of course, even if we don't have any further games, we do have the award-winning TV adaptation. And, ICYMI, Catherine O'Hara has joined the cast of The Last of Us for the show's second season.

O'Hara, whose expansive career includes playing eccentric matriarch Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek and Kate McCallister in the Home Alone films, will play an undisclosed character in HBO's adaptation. However, previous rumours suggested she will have a recurring role as an all-new character known as Gail.