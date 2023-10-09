This The Last of Us bread sculpture brings a whole new meaning to yeast infection

A bakery in the States has used its artisanal skills to create a The Last of Us Clicker out of bread.

Known as The Last of Crust, this sculpture by One House Bakery was cooked up by mother daughter duo Catherine and Hannalee Pervan as part of the Downtown Benicia Main Street's annual Scarecrow Contest.

As reported by Eater San Francisco (via IGN), this event has also seen the skilled twosome come up with a range of Star Wars-themed crusty creations, with Pan Solo, Pain-dough-lorian, Baby Dough-da, and the Pandroid all gracing the competition in previous years.

Everything We Loved About The Last of Us Part 2.

This year's The Last of Us creation came about after the Pervans became rather enamoured with both HBO's TV adaptation, and, of course, Pedro Pascal's Joel.

The Clicker, which the bakers have affectionately named FunGus, stands the same height as one of the show's enemies, and according to the San Francisco Chronicle, it took roughly 400 hours to create both the Clicker itself and the wall of fungal-like bread protrusions adorning the display's background.

These Cordyceps polyps were made by wrapping dough around balloons, and then popping them. "When the popped balloon is removed, it leaves behind these really strange pod-like shapes we were able to use," the Pervans said in a press release. Meanwhile, funGus was built up around a mannequin to give his body both support and structure.

You can see some behind the scenes bakery shots showing how One House Bakery brought The Last of Crust to life in the Instagram embed below.

As for The Last of Us, over the weekend further word of a Part 2 remaster made the rounds.

A reference to a "remastered" version The Last of Us Part 2 was spied on the LinkedIn profile of a Naughty Dog developer. This followed word from the game's composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, who earlier in the year, referenced an updated edition of Part 2 in which players will be able to interact with his character in Jackson.

Meanwhile, many suspect that a trial for The Last of Us Part 2 will soon be available as part of PlayStation Plus, with the game now visible in a promotion for Sony's subscription service. We will update you when we hear more.