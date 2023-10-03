If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Naughty Dog cutting contract developers early, report claims

Departments including art, production, and quality assurance testing are affected.

the last of us part 1 pc key art
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

The Last of Us studio Naughty Dog is the latest company to announce layoffs internally, with at least 25 developers to be affected.

Contractors for a range of departments, including art, production and QA, are being impacted, according to a report from Kotaku, with sources claiming at least 25 developers will be affected.

Naughty Dog is cutting contracts short for outsourced developers, and sources say no severance pay is being given to those laid off. Both remaining employees and laid off developers are allegedly "being pressured to keep the news quiet".

Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

According to sources, impacted contractors are being expected to work until the end of October, at which point their contracts will be officially terminated.

It's suspected that affected developers may be those working on The Last of Us multiplayer project, which was initially meant to release with The Last of Us Part 2. Earlier this year, the team working on the multiplayer project was hugely scaled back following negative feedback from Bungie.

The early termination of contracts at Naughty Dog is the latest news in a slew of layoffs and job losses in the games industry. Last week Epic Games laid off 830 staff, with Fall Guys developer Mediatonic taking heavy losses. On the same day, Sega abruptly announced it was cancelling Hyenas, with layoffs expected at developer Creative Assembly. "Significant" job losses are also expected at Team17 following the departure of the company's CEO and a proposed restructure.

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for comment on the reported layoffs of contractors.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch