This Dark Souls Remastered VR mod makes Lordran's fantasy world feel R.E.A.L.

Hot on the heels of his Elden Ring R.E.A.L. VR mod, flatscreen to VR modder Luke Ross is back with a new update that brings third and first person, 6DoF VR to Dark Souls Remastered.

I put the mod through its paces in this week's episode of VR Corner (below) and was staggered by how well it ran. The performance issues that caused the Elden Ring VR mod to chug away on even the most powerful rigs are non existant here and for me the game ran at a buttery smooth 160fps whilst in VR.

People familiar with Luke's previous flatscreen to VR releases will know that his R.E.A.L. VR mods use a technique called alternate eye rendering to create the 3D image. At lower frame rates this causes a noticable flickering in the visuals, something that was especially prevalent in his Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 VR mods. Dark Souls Remastered on the other hand is a much more stable game and this allows it run at a full frame rate at all times.

As usual, Luke's Dark Souls Remastered VR mod does not include motion controller support so you will need to play the game with a standard controller. The mod also includes a built in menu that allows you to quickly swap camera views and positions, alter the speed of the gameplay and even toggle on a 'tourism mode' that makes you invisible to enemies.

Playing Dark Souls Remastered in first person VR sure looks amazing but it makes combat almost impossible. Thankfully the mod's optional 'tourism mode' means you can enjoy the sights without the fights.

Word of warning though, this mode will not work with older/discontinued editions of Dark Souls like the Prepare to Die Edition. If you want to try out Luke's mod for yourself (and you should, because it's amazing!) make sure you have 2018's Dark Souls Remastered installed.

As always, you can find all of Luke's R.E.A.L. VR mods over on his Patreon page.