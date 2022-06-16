If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There's a nod to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed in Obi-Wan Kenobi's latest episode

Take a Luke.
Those clever people at Star Wars know how to get their fan community talking. In this case, we have a little nod to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed tucked away in the latest episode of Disney+'s Obi Wan Kenobi.

There will be spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi below. Read at your own discretion.

So, I will get straight to it. In short, the latest showing of Obi-Wan Kenobi sees everyone's favourite Sith Lord pulling a stunt first made famous by The Force Unleashed's Starkiller.

In what many have called the most OP use of the force yet, Starkiller managed to bring down a Star Destroyer and more or less eviscerate it towards the end of 2008's The Force Unleashed.

Starkiller brings down a Star Destroyer in The Force Unleashed (via Gamer's Little Playground).

And what do you know, Darth Vadar does the same thing in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Yes, after barrelling into the Path's hanger on Jabiim, Vader uses the force to bring down an escaping ship.

It's a small nod to the games, but all the same a pretty nice inclusion from the series' production team.

Remember when Luke struggled to get his little X-Wing up and out of the swamps on Dagobah? Ah, boy must he feel silly now.

It's ok Luke, Yoda's got this (via Star Wars HDR).

