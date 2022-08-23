There's a new Sackboy game in the works

Ultimate Sackboy is a new LittleBigPlanet spin-off, and it's headed to your mobile phone.

An endless runner, the game looks to be a follow-up to Run Sackboy Run! - the PlayStation Vita and mobile game launched back in 2015.

While still formally unannounced by Sony, a Google Play listing for Ultimate Sackboy on Android is already visible - though curiously this dates back to June.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What does Embracer's Lord of the Rings buyout mean for Middle-earth games?

Indeed, versions of Ultimate Sackboy appear to have been floating around for some time, albeit via closed testing.

A former Sony employee acknowledged its existance last spring, though stated at the time it was still in "early access", with plans to also launch on iPhone in the future.

"Play as iconic hero Sackboy as he takes on the legendary Ultimate Games, the most prestigious - and craziest - obstacle racing tournament in all of Craftworld!" the game's store description reads. "Can you slide, dodge and weave past classic Sackboy enemies, surpass your rivals to win cool prizes - all while lookin' stylish!?"

This week, gameplay footage has been spotted - suggesting a launch is now nearer:

This is looking good#littlebigplanet #Sackboy pic.twitter.com/YKfRtpr6Kl — Wi Mando (@Wipere_M) August 22, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sackboy most recently starred in Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a spin-off platformer which also served as a PlayStation 5 launch title.

The last full LittleBigPlanet game, LBP3, arrived in 2014. The series' original creator, Media Molecule, has since been busying itself with game creation software Dreams.