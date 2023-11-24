The Walmart Black Friday sale is serving up this Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for just over $95

Black Friday 2023 is offering a whole host of gaming deals including savings on lots of great savings for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch.

One of the deals we've spotted wrapped up in amongst the plethora of picks that may be appealing to many US readers, particularly those playing on Xbox or PC, is this Xbox Elite Series 2 controller in red and black, now available from Walmart for just under $96.

The immediate element to jump out about this controller is its design, with a sleek two-colour-tone design of red and black that's divided nicely across the pad's handles. However, for many, aesthetic is not the main draw of this piece of kit.

Instead, it's the feature set of this controller - elements like the tension-adjustable sticks, rubberised grip, remappable buttons, or the promised 40-hours of rechargeable battery life are a large draw to this pad for many. If you're an avid Xbox or PC gamer in the market for a new controller, this is definitely one to consider.

If the red and black tone isn't to your liking, Walmart also has the white and black variant of the Elite Series 2, though it'll set you back an extra $10. And if you're purely looking for a standard controller deal though, perhaps the Pulse Red Xbox controller might be a good option for you, currently available for $45, a $20 discount off its original price.

If neither are to your liking, be sure to check out the full listings of Xbox controller deals we put together.

For more Black Friday 2023 offers, be sure to check out all our gaming deals coverage with additional pages focused on sharing the best Xbox Black Friday deals, and much more.