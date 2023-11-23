The best Black Friday Xbox controller deals 2023

We're just a day away from Black Friday, but even while you might expect things to quieten down for Thanksgiving you can actually get hold of plenty of deals right now instead of waiting for the big day.

Xbox controllers have largely been the standard not just if you own Microsoft's console but also for PC and mobile gaming, even if other platform controllers are also supported these days. That makes buying more of these controllers a good choice for many especially as a gift.

While not as much of a technological leap over its predecessor, the Xbox controllers released alongside the Xbox Series X/S have texture grips on the bumpers and triggers, a flat concave d-pad similar to the Elite controller and connects via USB-C, although it still requires AA batteries to work wirelessly.

For Black Friday, Microsoft has officially reduced the price of the Xbox controller from £54.99/$59.99 to £39.99/$39.99. That's for the default Carbon Black and Robot White controllers, although the more expensive colour variations have also received similar discounts. Some retailers have even better prices and also matching controller prices regardless of colour.

We've rounded up some of the best prices from various retailers in the UK and US below:

UK

US

