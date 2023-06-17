If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The "significant majority" of Diablo 4 players "haven't finished the game yet"

Diabslow.

Lilith lips close up in Diablo 4
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Blizzard has revealed that the "significant majority" of players have yet to complete Diablo 4.

That's according to Diablo 4's game director, Joe Shely, who confirmed on a recent fireside chat that whilst it may feel as though players are rocketing through the story campaign, the truth is that most players are taking their time, albeit "playing through content much more quickly".

Diablo IV Campfire Chat - June 2023

"The significant majority of our players haven't finished the game yet," Shely said in the livestreamed discussion. "But many of the people who are watching this stream, and our dedicated players, play through content much more quickly and have been experiencing this situation with the dungeons."

As spotted by PC Gamer, Shely mentions the latter point in reference to Diablo 4's nightmare dungeons, which are proving to be exactly that - nightmarish to complete.

Consequently, despite being an endgame activity, most players are instead choosing to grind in the normal side dungeons instead. This has prompted Blizzard to ease the difficulty on the nightmare variant, as well as improve the XP rewards in a bid to tempt us away from the easier normal dungeons.

Blizzard also recently nerfed all dungeons in Diablo 4 to prevent players from XP farming and its latest hotfix, from 12th June, makes "further adjustments to elite monster density in dungeons".

A developer note adds: "We are standardising the density of elite monsters that spawn in dungeons to ensure that no particular dungeon is clearly more efficient to run through than others."

