The PS5 is at its lowest price for just £379 in Very's Black Friday sale

The pre-Black Friday weekend is heating up with some huge deals and if you've been waiting for a big PS5 Black Friday deal then you're in luck.

Microsoft had a headstart on discounting the Xbox Series X but Sony has officially discounted the PS5 for the Black Friday period from £479 to a staggering £389. However, a few retailers are giving a further discount, so you can save £100 off from Very where it's available for just £379.

Sony had previously increased the price of the PS5 from £449.99 to £479.99 but this price drop for the disc-based console is the biggest we've seen, which makes it even cheaper than the current price of the digital-only console.

This is likely a very popular deal so you'll want to act fast as Amazon has already sold out. However, the following retailers are also currently selling the PS5 for the same £379 price):

This huge price drop will also likely be to make way for the upcoming PS5 slim model, which does come with slightly more internal storage to begin with. However, you can also make a good saving on expanding your storage by buying the best deal for a PS5-compatible SSD as well.

Be sure to check out guide to the best early Black Friday deals as we'll keep you posted on all the best gaming and tech deals arriving between now and the big day itself.