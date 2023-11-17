This Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD is less than £100 from Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

Amazon Black Friday Week is in full swing with a wide range of gaming and tech deals for you to get your hands on instead waiting for the big day itself next week.

SSDs are probably the most sought-after item if you're also shopping for a PS5 as they can greatly expand your game storage space. With many PS5-compatible SSDs available, the best value right now has to be the Crucial P5 Plus, the 2TB version having been reduced at Amazon starting from £90.99.

UK

In the US, the 2TB version without heatsink is on offer for $88.99, down from a recent price of $104. The option with a heatsink isn't currently on sale in the US, but you can check out Digital Foundry's PS5 SSD heatsink recommendations if you want to save some extra cash.

US

Compared to some Gen4 SSDs, this has a slower read speed of 6600MB/s but that's still more than fast enough for the PS5, which requires a minimum of 5500MB/s to match its preinstalled SSD. It's also easily more affordable than other SSDs providing 2TB storage, which should greatly suffice your needs when it comes to installing more new and massive games.

While this SSD is available with or without a heatsink, that's only a £9 difference, and as most heatsinks tend to cost about the same price or a little more, you may find it better off to opt for the one with a preinstalled heatsink you can install it iny your PS5 with less hassle.

If you're after more gaming and tech deals then be sure to bookmark our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we'll be keeping you up to the date with the latest deals as we find them.