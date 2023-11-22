The popular Logitech G502 gaming mouse is under £27 with this Black Friday discount

Days away from Black Friday, you can already find many great deals as Amazon Black Friday Week has seen the retailer dropping prices for many popular gaming and tech items.

The popular Logitech G G502 wired gaming mouse is now down to its lowest price ever, reduced by 66 per cent from its original price of £79.99 to £26.90.

That's a fantastic price for one of the most popular gaming mice that's built for optimal gaming sessions thanks to the excellent Hero 25K sensor, 11 programmable buttons, an ultra-fast dual-mode scroll wheel, as well as a great ergonomic shape suitable for different hand sizes.

There have been newer variations of the G502, such as the Logitech G G502 X, which is also on sale for under £60. However, the price for the standard G502 is the best we've seen, and a great bargain for such a classic design.

If you're after deals on other gaming peripherals such as a headset or keyboard, check out Rock Paper Shotgun's guide here. For more console gaming deals, then make sure to check out our guide to Black Friday gaming deals.