The PC Gaming Show returns next month

Reasonably priced GPU not included.
News by Ishraq Subhan
Despite E3's cancellation this year, the game industry is continuing with its own series of events.

Not to be outdone by the console platform-holders, the annual PC Gaming Show makes a return on 12th June at 8.30pm UK time.

That's shortly after Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda showcase which starts at 6pm UK time.

The PC Gaming Show will feature a mix of exclusive announcements, brand-new trailers, and interviews with developers, broadcast live on YouTube and Twitch.

This includes new footage of the recently announced Arma 4 and an ambitious mod for Half-Life: Alyx.

In other PC gaming news, the developers behind the upcoming Fallout: London released a brand-new gameplay trailer, and it looks spectacular.

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

