Half-Life: Alyx soon playable with PS VR2 thanks to new PC adapter

Following news earlier this year it was planning to roll out PS VR2 support on PC, Sony has announced the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter.

With this adapter in play, users' VR headsets will become compatible with PCs, which in turn will allow them to expand their libraries with a large number of games on SteamVR. Yes, that includes titles such as Half-Life: Alyx.

In addition to the adapter itself, players will also need to ensure they have a DisplayPort cable that is compatible with DisplayPort 1.4. A Steam account is also required, and you will need to ensure your PC is up to the task of supporting the hardware.

Here are the minimum requirements for PS VR2 gameplay on PC, as shared by PlayStation:

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM / memory 8 GB or more GPU / graphics card -NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)-NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later (For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card) DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB Direct connection only Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later (Some Bluetooth adapters may not work due to Bluetooth adapter compatibility.)

Sony notes there will be some differences using its PS VR2 set on PC compared to on consoles. For example, HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (other than rumble) will not be available when playing on PC.

It will still support high-fidelity and sensory immersion features, however, with Sony highlighting its 4K visuals (2000 x 2040 per eye), 110-degree field of view, finger touch detection and see-through view, as well as foveated rendering (without eye tracking) and 3D Audio in supported games.

"While the most immersive way to experience PS VR2 gaming remains on PS5, we hope players will enjoy the ability to play an expanded lineup of VR games on PC using the same headset," PlayStation closed.

Image credit: PlayStation

The PlayStation VR2 PC adapter is set to arrive on 7th August, retailing at £49.99/ $59.99 / €59.99.

Will this PC adapter increase support for Sony's VR hardware? Eurogamer's VR expert Ian Higton feels it's hard to stay excited about the PlayStation VR2 if even Astro Bot won't wear one.

For more on PS VR2 - a set Ian called "brilliant" - be sure to check out our handy feature detailing nine ways to get the best out Sony's headset. This covers everything from beginners tips, blur fixes, accessibility and much more.