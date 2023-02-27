The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition out next week

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition will launch on 7th March, bringing improved visuals and all DLC.

The game will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Ratings for this version were spotted back in October last year, though the release date was unknown. Now it's out next week!

Watch on YouTube The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

The Outer Worlds (not to be confused with Outer Wilds), is Obsidian's space-faring RPG, released for Xbox One, PS4 and PC in 2019.

This new version brings plenty of visual improvements: higher resolution graphics, a dynamic weather system, overhauled lighting and environments, improved performance and load times, and enhanced details on characters.

It also includes an increased level cap, as well as both DLCs: Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon.

Players who already own the game on previous consoles can upgrade for £5, otherwise the complete Spacer's Choice Edition package is £49.99.

If you're yet to play The Outer Worlds at all, it's original edition is available on Game Pass.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced for PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2021, though we've heard nothing more about it since then.