If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition out next week

With visual improvements and DLC included.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Parvati in The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition will launch on 7th March, bringing improved visuals and all DLC.

The game will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Ratings for this version were spotted back in October last year, though the release date was unknown. Now it's out next week!

Watch on YouTube
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

The Outer Worlds (not to be confused with Outer Wilds), is Obsidian's space-faring RPG, released for Xbox One, PS4 and PC in 2019.

This new version brings plenty of visual improvements: higher resolution graphics, a dynamic weather system, overhauled lighting and environments, improved performance and load times, and enhanced details on characters.

It also includes an increased level cap, as well as both DLCs: Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon.

Players who already own the game on previous consoles can upgrade for £5, otherwise the complete Spacer's Choice Edition package is £49.99.

If you're yet to play The Outer Worlds at all, it's original edition is available on Game Pass.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced for PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2021, though we've heard nothing more about it since then.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch