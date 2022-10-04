Ratings for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition spotted

Classification ratings for a new edition of The Outer Worlds have been found on the website for the official Taiwanese ratings board.

The Outer Worlds released in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and was followed by a Switch port the following year.

The ratings for the new edition of the game, subtitled Spacer's Choice Edition, reveal it will release for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC (spotted by VGC).

Contents for the Spacer's Choice Edition are currently unknown, though many speculate it will include the Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos DLCs, and potentially some graphical improvements.

The ratings from the Taiwanese board.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced for PC and Xbox Series X/S last summer with a very self-aware trailer.