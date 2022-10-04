If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ratings for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition spotted

Coming to current-gen consoles and PC.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on

Classification ratings for a new edition of The Outer Worlds have been found on the website for the official Taiwanese ratings board.

The Outer Worlds released in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and was followed by a Switch port the following year.

The ratings for the new edition of the game, subtitled Spacer's Choice Edition, reveal it will release for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC (spotted by VGC).

Watch on YouTube
21 things to know when starting The Outer Worlds.

Contents for the Spacer's Choice Edition are currently unknown, though many speculate it will include the Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos DLCs, and potentially some graphical improvements.

Screenshot of the ratings for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition from the Taiwanese board's website.
The ratings from the Taiwanese board.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced for PC and Xbox Series X/S last summer with a very self-aware trailer.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch