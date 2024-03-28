Next week's Epic Games Store freebies include The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition

Epic has announced the next lot of games going free on its PC store front, with The Outer Worlds and Thief getting the Epic Games Store freebie treatment starting Thursday, 4th April.

The Outer Worlds - Obsidian Entertainment's 2019 satirical space-faring RPG - arrives in the form of its Spacer's Choice Edition which, if you're unfamiliar, is last year's all-inclusive spruce-up. Alongside the base game ("RPG comfort food that never stretches the imagination", is how Eurogamer described it on release), it includes various visual enhancements, alongside The Outer Worlds' Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon DLC.

As for Thief, it's the 2014 reboot of the legendary stealth series, which regrettably didn't quite live up to the quality of its predecessors. "It's a game that adds up to less than the sum of its parts," Eurogamer wrote at the time of its release. "Undeniably, Thief suffers greatly by comparison to Dishonored - it's more coherent, more thoughtfully and successfully designed cousin, in whose shadow Garrett and his game now cringe."

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition – Official Trailer The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition trailer.

Still, if you're up for freebies, both games can be permanently added to your Epic Games Store library for zero money starting next Thursday, 4th April. They'll be free for one week, after which new freebies will take their place. And if you haven't grabbed this week's free game - wholesome metroidvania Islets - you've got until next Thursday to do so.