The Last of Us show's Ellie was "encouraged not to" play the game

"I'm so excited for it to come out."
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Bella Ramsey – who plays Ellie in HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV adaptation - was advised not to play the game ahead of joining the show.

During her audition for the part, Ramsey was asked if she'd played any of Naughty Dog's critically-acclaimed game. When she answered honestly - "nope" - she was apparently "encouraged" not to.

Watch on YouTube
The Last of Us | Teaser Trailer.

"I was actually encouraged not to," Ramsey told USA Today. "After my first audition, they asked me, 'Have you played it?' And I said 'nope', and they said, 'Keep it that way'.

"I did watch some of the gameplay on YouTube just to get a sense of it," she added.

"But I'm so excited for it to come out – it was such a big part of my life," she said. "I shot for a whole year, which is quite a long time when you've only lived for 19 years.

"Pedro wrote a little card to me at the end, saying, 'How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine'. I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time."

ICYMI, HBO recently treated us to our first teaser trailer for The Last of Us.

This new trailer gives us all a closer look at Ellie and Joel in action as they make their way across America. Along with seeing more of the two protagonists, we now also have a better, but still brief look at the series' infected Clickers - complete with their unmistakable and haunting noises. Other characters such as Ellie's friend Riley also make a showing.

The Last of Us is set to release in 2023.

