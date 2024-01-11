The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered lets you strum the banjo as composer Gustavo Santaolalla

Remember last year, when The Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla first suggested a new version of Part 2 was on the horizon? He said players would be able to make his in-game character "play certain themes" during the then-unannounced remastered's release.

Now, we have a closer look at just what Santaolalla was talking about, thanks to a new marketing beat for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Santaolalla's cameo will actually be part of the game's Guitar Free Play mode. Although, rather than playing the guitar as we have seen Joel doing in promo shots for the upcoming release, he will play the banjo.

You can have a little listen to Santaolalla's in-game banjo playing via the post below.

Yes, you can play the banjo in The Last of Us Part II Remastered's Guitar Free Play mode... and you can even do it with a familiar face! 🪕



The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to release next week on PlayStation 5 (19th January, to be exact).

This PS5-native version of the 2020 game will see a variety of extras added to the base game, such as a behind-the-scenes commentary track for the story campaign featuring director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, plus actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey. There will also be general visual improvements, much as you would expect, and an unlockable Speedrun Mode.

The thing I am most excited about, however, is its new roguelike survival mode called No Return. This mode is set to feature a range of playable characters from Part 2, including those we haven't played as before. Each of these characters has their own traits tailored for different playstyles. As players progress, more characters and skins can be unlocked.

Our Aoife has already been hands on with No Return, and you can hear her thoughts on it all in the video above.