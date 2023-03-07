The Last of Us episode eight breaks another viewership record

The most recent episode of The Last of Us broke another viewership record for the series.

As reported by HBO, episode eight was watched by 8.1 million viewers on its debut across "HBO Max and linear telecasts".

For those keeping track, that is a 74 percent increase from the show's pilot episode.

Watch on YouTube The Last of Us series trailer.

Meanwhile, HBO has stated the average audience for the series' first five episodes is now approaching a whopping 30 million viewers. This is across all platforms.

While figures have not been reported for episodes five, six and seven individually, episode four saw 7.5 million viewers tune in on its debut (until now, making it the record holder for viewer numbers in this series).

In addition to this impressive figure, The Last of Us has also remained HBO Max's "top title" for the eighth week in a row.

This Sunday (or Monday morning, depending on which side of the pond you are) is The Last of Us' series finale. In January, HBO confirmed that a second season has been given the green light.

Following this news, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann stated he was "humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey."

While we don't have any firm details, Pedro Pascal (who plays Joel in the TV series) recently stated that filming for The Last of Us' second series could start as early as this year.

For more on The Last of Us episode eight, you can read my thoughts and takeaways on it all here.