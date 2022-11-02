If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us board game coming from Escape the Dark creator

Dice to know.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

There's a The Last of Us board game in the works.

This project comes from Themeborne, which is known for its Escape the Dark series.

Themeborne will be working closely with The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog on the upcoming release, with its Kickstarter campaign kicking off later this month.

Watch on YouTube
The Last of Us is also being adapted for TV.

As for the board game itself, this will see one to five players taking on the role of either Ellie, Joel, Tess, Bill, Tommy or Marlene. Once players have picked their character, they will be tasked with "resolving immersive chapter cards". This will all take place in locations that fans of the video games will recognise, including the sewers and the university.

There will of course be plenty of threats that players will have to deal with during any given playthrough, with both 'Hunters' and 'Infected' confirmed to be part of the game. When faced with such an adversary, "survival will depend on using a tactical combination of item cards and custom dice" to overcome the threat.

In addition to all this, each player will also begin the game with their own "hang-up". These hang-ups can be overcome during a playthrough, with the characters going on "a journey of personal growth".

Ellie-mentory, my dear Joel.

Like in the video games, there will also be a weapon upgrade and crafting system for players to make the most of. Themeborne says the game has been designed so players can approach it in their own way, be that with stealth or "full-on combat".

On this upcoming release, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann said he is "excited to see Joel, Ellie and more of our beloved characters take on new life through stunning artwork and mechanics that immerse players in the world of The Last of Us".

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch