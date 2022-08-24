The Great War: Western Front is a new WW1 strategy game from the developer of Command & Conquer Remastered

Petroglyph, the developer behind the excellent Command & Conquer Remastered, has announced a World War 1 strategy game due out next year.

The Great War: Western Front, set for launch on PC at some point in 2023, lets you play as both Theatre Commander and Field Commander in a dual-role.

Theatre Commander presents turn-based grand-strategy gameplay as you direct the deployment of forces, perform research and manage your resources across the Western Front.

Field Commander offers traditional real-time strategy battles in which you direct units, build trenches and assault the enemy.