The Great War: Western Front is a new WW1 strategy game from the developer of Command & Conquer Remastered

The Great War: Western Front is a new WW1 strategy game from the developer of Command & Conquer RemasteredBlast from the past.
Petroglyph, the developer behind the excellent Command & Conquer Remastered, has announced a World War 1 strategy game due out next year.
The Great War: Western Front, set for launch on PC at some point in 2023, lets you play as both Theatre Commander and Field Commander in a dual-role.
Theatre Commander presents turn-based grand-strategy gameplay as you direct the deployment of forces, perform research and manage your resources across the Western Front.
Field Commander offers traditional real-time strategy battles in which you direct units, build trenches and assault the enemy.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.