The Great War: Western Front is a new WW1 strategy game from the developer of Command & Conquer Remastered

Blast from the past.
Petroglyph, the developer behind the excellent Command & Conquer Remastered, has announced a World War 1 strategy game due out next year.

The Great War: Western Front, set for launch on PC at some point in 2023, lets you play as both Theatre Commander and Field Commander in a dual-role.

Theatre Commander presents turn-based grand-strategy gameplay as you direct the deployment of forces, perform research and manage your resources across the Western Front.

Field Commander offers traditional real-time strategy battles in which you direct units, build trenches and assault the enemy.

Watch on YouTube
The Great War: Western Front official reveal trailer.

Battlefields are said to be persistent, which means as you push across the Western Front you revisit previous battlefields that show the destruction of previous conflicts. For example, artillery bombardments leave behind craters, and any trenches you build remain in play if you return.

Expect the weather to change as the conflict drags on, with snow and rain affecting artillery performance and unit movement.

Petroglyph said it worked with the Imperial War Museums to make the game as authentic as possible, with true-to-life infantry, weaponry, artillery and tanks.

You can play as either the Allied Nations or the "Central Powers". Each faction has unique abilities and gameplay styles, Petroglyph added.

Petroglyph Games is the Los Angeles-based studio founded by the last group of ex-Westwood employees who left when EA shut what remained of the original Command & Conquer developer down in 2003.

The studio has released a number of real-time strategy games over the years, including Star Wars: Empire at War, Rise of Immortals, Grey Goo and Conan Unconquered. Coming full circle, Petroglyph developed 2020's Command & Conquer Remastered and Command & Conquer Red Alert Remastered, both of which I loved to bits.

Petroglyph is also working on a first-person shooter / RTS hybrid called Earthbreakers, but we haven't heard anything on that for a while now.

