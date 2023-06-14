The Game of Thrones influence is strong in Final Fantasy 16's demo

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida previously told Eurogamer that Game of Thrones was a major influence on the upcoming game - something that's now apparent from the many references to the series already obvious from the game's freshly-released demo.

"We wanted to create something that really resonated with a lot of people," Yoshida said previously. "And when we saw how Game of Thrones, and before that the Song of Ice and Fire series, has really resonated with players, we knew that this was something that we wanted to do as well."

The development team were required to watch the Game of Thrones Blu-ray boxset in order to keep the series' style front-of-mind - something that is now apparent more than ever. Did George RR Martin secretly pop over to the Square Enix office while writing lore sheets for Elden Ring?

Beware, this article discusses Final Fantasy 16 demo story spoilers.

Final Fantasy 16 Ascension Trailer

Firstly, the overall tone of the game is clearly inspired by Martin's work. This is the first Final Fantasy game to be given a Mature rating, and it shows. There's lying, deceit, scheming, and back-stabbing. There's violence and murder, blood, implied sexual tension, and swearing. Within the first few minutes one character is called a "cock". Thank you Benedikta for that exceptional line delivery.

But Benedikta isn't the only ice-cold blonde in the game. Clive and Joshua's mother Annabella Rosfield has more than a little Cersei to her. She's a ruthless Duchess but with overbearing love for her younger son Joshua (to the detriment of Clive), which certainly foreshadows the events at the end of the demo. All that's missing is a goblet of red wine perpetually attached to her hand.

Blonde ambition in full force.

What's more, the Active Time Lore system implies an incestuous relationship with the Archduke of Rosaria. This system is a glossary that, at any point, can be brought up to add context. For the Duchess it reads: "It was not only her beauty but her connection to a bloodline that produced many previous Dominants of the Phoenix that led to her being proposed as a bride for the young Archduke - indeed, the two are cousins."

Nothing like a little light incest to really enforce the Game of Thrones influence.

Then there's Clive himself, who certainly has an air of Jon Snow about him, with his brooding outcast demeanour and dark hair. Plus he's got a pet wolfhound, Torgal.

The ATL description for Torgal reads: "Clive's faithful friend. Brought back from one of Archduke Elwin's expeditions to the frozen Northern Territories, where he was found half-starved and shivering in a snowfield, having presumably been separated from his pack. Elwin gifted the puppy to Clive upon his return, and the two became nigh inseparable."

Just call him Ghost, eh?

Find yourself a puppy that looks at you the way Torgal looks at Clive.

Another character bears a striking resemblance to Hodor, though his first appearance comes after the demo concludes. He can be found in Cid's Hideout, has difficulty speaking, and is first seen carrying another character on his back. You may have spotted him in the Final Fantasy 16 State of Play video.

Hold the door?

All of this before we've played the full game. What else could there be?

At the very least, make sure you use the Active Time Lore system to its fullest - every new cutscene and battle adds extra detail to the world of Valisthea and its characters.

Have you spotted any other references?