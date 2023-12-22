The excellent Logitech MX Keys Mini is down to just £75 from Amazon

The Logitech MX Keys Mini is one of the best all round non-mechanical keyboards out there today, offering a functional smaller layout, as well as an excellent laptop-style typing experience, and some of the best software available. Today, Amazon has it knocked it down to £75, which is a fantastic price, considering it's usually £90 at the time of writing.

The MX Keys Mini is a smart looking keyboard, complete with a space grey metal chassis that's also rather slender and features no deck flex. That colouring also matches up well with modern Space Grey MacBooks, if you're going for a setup that's all one colour. Its compact layout gives you more desk space, but cuts out a number pad and navigation cluster - you still get comforts such as arrow keys and an entire function row, making the 65 percent layout here functional. What's also functional is that some important keys here have dual printed with Windows and Mac commands, reinforcing this 'board as one that can be used with both operating systems. The keys here are also backlit evenly with a bright, white glow, which makes this a handy choice for after-dark working.

Inside, the MX Keys Mini utilises scissor actuated keys, as opposed to offering a mechanical keypress. This means it offers an especially snappy and sharp typing experience that anyone who is used to a laptop keyboard will be familiar with. What's especially handy about the individual keys with the MX Keys is that they all feature circular indents to guide your fingers, helping to minimise any typos.Battery life is also pretty good too, with up to five months of use with the backlighting off, or ten days with it on, giving you some solid endurance.

the MX Keys Mini works with either Logitech's bundled USB Unifying Receiver or over Bluetooth, allowing it to work with a good selection of devices. You can also connect it to up to three devices simultaneously, and switching between them is virtually seamless thanks to three buttons in the top right corner of the MX Keys. If you want, you can even combine this seamless switching with a Logitech-Flow enabled mouse (such as the MX Master 3S), which can allow you to copy and paste text and files across different operating systems, as long as the devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and both with Logitech's software installed. That's mighty clever.

The MX Keys Mini is jam-packed with features, as well as offering stylish looks and a comfortable typing feel, and for £75 from Amazon, it's an excellent wireless keyboard.