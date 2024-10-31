Asus' beefy 4K Fast IPS ROG Strix XG27UCS has hit a rock-bottom price at John Lewis

The Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS is one of the brand's most recent releases, offering a fantastic blend of specs with a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with a detailed 4K resolution and smooth 160Hz refresh rate, as well as a solid port selection including USB-C and a useful stand. For some reason, John Lewis has slashed this capable panel down to just £339, which is a steal considering it's pushing £400 from other retailers, and for the excellent spec on offer.

The XG27ACS offers an excellent blend of a detailed 4K resolution across a 27-inch screen, giving you potent output in a space-saving size compared to the more typical 32-inch 4K options we're seeing more at the moment. You're also getting the benefit of a Fast IPS panel too, which combines the benefits of fantastic colours and viewing angles with excellent pixel-response times for an overall nippy experience.

In addition, the XG27UCS comes with a 160Hz refresh rate for super-smooth motion, while VRR support comes in the form of both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, which is handy for a tear and stutter-free experience on both AMD and Nvidia GPUs. You also get to reap the benefits of Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur, or ELMB, tech to help eliminate any ghosting or blurring in fast-paced action, as well as the clever Variable Overdrive feature which automatically adjusts the XG27UCS' overdrive setting as the frame rate changes on-screen to help minimise any potential ghosting.

Colour accuracy here is excellent with a quoted 130% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3, meaning this panel should be able to display the mainstream colours needed for gaming and productivity workloads well, as well as those for more specialist, colour-sensitive video work, too. Asus also claims 450 nits of brightness, which is solid, and means it will support DisplayHDR400 for some more vibrancy and impact, although lacks the strong peak brightness of a Mini LED panel for truly impactful HDR.

The port selection here is also worth mentioning with a single DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 for more 'standard' video inputs, as well as the handy extra of a USB-C port with DP Alternate Mode to allow for another input. The USB-C port can also offer 7.5W of power delivery for charging a phone, although it isn't a downstream port, and can't act as a USB hub. Nonetheless, it's pleasant to see USB-C here. The stand of the XG27UCS is also highly adjustable with height adjustment, tilt and swivel, and you can even pivot the stand to put the panel in a portrait orientation. It also comes with an integrated phone holder in the base, too.

If you want to grab a capable 4K Fast IPS screen with some handy extras for less, this John Lewis deal on the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS is just fantastic.