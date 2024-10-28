LG's latest 48-inch C4 OLED has dropped down to £899 from Amazon

We're less than a month away from the Black Friday deals bonanza, and it seems like we're already seeing some seriously brilliant reductions on everything from storage to GPUs, and even TVs. A case in point is the $700 LG B4 OLED deal posted earlier today, although us UK folks can't get involved with that. However, if you want a 2024 LG OLED with a big discount, look no further than this 48-inch C4 model for £899 from Amazon that's sold either via Hughes or Crampton and Moore, two well-known AV retailers. For reference, the C4 is pushing £1000 elsewhere, so this is a genuine and noteworthy saving.

The C4, as with the B4, offers some small but noteworhy improvements against its predecessor that make it a bigger overhaul than the minor upgrades from last year. For instance, the C4 now supports native 4K/144Hz over its four included HDMI 2.1 ports, where previously it was limited to 4K/120Hz. In addition, the new C4 also gets proper Nvidia G-Sync certification, as well as being able to get slightly brighter than its predecessor for an even more vivid experience.

webOS 24 is also present to provide a sleek UI, as well as offering convenient features such as a built-in Chromecast for simple wireless casting from supported devices. There's also a new Alpha 9 processor that adds even more AI smarts such as for enhancing the clarity of on-screen dialogue, as well as AI Sound Pro for even more channels of virtual surround sound. Dolby Atmos support for the internal 40W speaker setup is also retained, as is the full complement of HDR standards.

Underneath all of these new improvements, it is worth still remembering that this is an LG OLED, meaning you're getting the deep, inky blacks we've come to expect, as well as virtually infinite contrast and supremely accurate colours that make viewing everything from games to movies an absolute joy.

If you want to grab a brand-new LG OLED for a brilliant price this side of Black Friday, look no further than this amazing Amazon reduction on the 48-inch LG C4.