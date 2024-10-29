This tiny 2TB Kingston XS1000 SSD is well under £100 from Amazon

If you're someone on the move a lot, a portable SSD in a sensible capacity makes a lot of sense. With this in mind, we've begun to see some great reductions since the second Prime Day sale earlier on this month on drives from the likes of Crucial and now, Kingston. Their XS1000 model is especiallly small and speedy and in 2TB capacity, can be yours for well under £100 from Amazon.

For reference, the XS1000 offers speeds of up to 1050MB/s, making accessing data a breeze, while its write speeds of up to 1000MB/s means writing to the drives should also be rather brisk. Its speeds are double that of older SATA SSDs, and much quicker than any old external HDDs you've got laying around while probably matching them in capacity, too. This drive supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 to offer those quick speeds, while with dimensions of 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm and a weight of under 30g, it's easily pocketable.

The 2TB internal capacity offers a large amount of space for storing a lot of hi-res media, as well as for everything from important data and a larger library of games, too. For PC use, you can chuck your Steam library on here, carry it around with you if you'd like and play games from the SSD. If you pair the XS1000 with a Xbox Series X/S or PS5 though, you can't play games directly off the SSD as the consoles treat external drives as 'cold storage'. That means you'd have to load games from the drive to the internal SSD to play them. It's the same for all external drives that are plugged in, not just the XS1000.

If you want to grab a zippy and capacious external SSD for storing all sorts of files on for a lot less, this Amazon deal on the Kingston XS1000 is an excellent one.