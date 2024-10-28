LG' new 48-inch B4 OLED is currently $800 off at Best Buy

LG's B-series of OLEDs have received the biggest discounts of all of the brand's 2024 models, and it's hard to understand why, especially as this model year has brought some noteworthy benefits such as more HDMI 2.1 ports, higher peak brightness and a new processor. From Best Buy, this 48-inch B4 model has been marked down from $1500 to just $700. That's a bumper saving on a brand-new OLED telly.

Compared to the previous two years of LG's OLEDs, this 2024 lineup has received some useful upgrades which make the B-series a viable choice for those wanting a powerful OLED without spending out on the C or G series. The main thing here for the gamers in the crowd is that the B4 now comes with four total HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120Hz output, where it previously only came with two, so you can connect multiple consoles and a PC to get smooth, detailed output. VRR comes in the form of both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, while those HDMI ports also support ALLM to ensure the most responsive experience when gaming, too.

In addition, it can also get a little brighter than its predecessors too, to allow for better handling of HDR content. HDR comes in the form of Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10, providing solid support. You also get access to the shiny new webOS24 OS for easy navigation of smart features and the addition of a Chromecast built-in for convenient wireless casting, which is handy, while LG also bundles in a brand new Alpha 8 processor, which brings in support for AI Sound Pro to help create immersive sound alongside the standard support for Dolby Atmos that this telly 's speakers continue to have.

The fact is though is that this is still an LG OLED, which should offer some class-leading performance with deep blacks, vibrant colours and fantastic contrast. While you don't get the benefit of an Evo panel with the B4, all of these optimisations should come together to offer a fantastic viewing experience and help to make the B4 a brilliant telly for people who want a brand new OLED for watching and engaging with all kinds of content.

If you want to grab a brand new LG OLED TV for better than half price, then this Best Buy deal that knocks $800 off the 48-inch B4 is for you.