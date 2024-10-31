This XFX MERC 310 RX 7900 XTX is a steal with a potent eBay discount code

The AMD RX 7900 XTX has been one of the most commonly discounted GPUs since its launch earlier last year, but not to this current extent we're seeing from Ebuyer's eBay store. The SLAY5 discount code that's currently running makes it possible to get AMD's top-of-the-line GPU for £716, which is an absolute steal. For reference, that's even lower than the launch price of the RX 7900 XT, making this deal a rather excellent one.

The 7900 XTX is a behemoth of a card capable of excellent performance at resolutions up to 4K, as we noted in our review. AMD has historically struggled with RT performance, but in even our most demanding benchmarks we're seeing results comfortably above 60fps - including in Control, where we measured 83fps for the 7900 XTX in the most challenging portion of the game. Overall, the 7900 XTX offers around 90 percent of the performance of the £1600+ RTX 4090 and similar performance to the new 4080 Super. Against Nvidia's latest card, it actually pulls ahead in non-RT workloads with between a five and 11 percent lead, and with this price cut in mind which brings the gulf between the cards to £250-£300, depending on model, it's a bit of a no-brainer to go for AMD's choice.

In addition, the fact that the 7900 XTX comes with 24GB of VRAM makes it an especially handy choice for content creators, especially if you're dealing with heavy video editing. If it's any further endorsement, Richard Leadbetter, Mr. Digital Foundry himself, uses a 24GB GPU for video editing, which regularly overcomes the powerful effects and transitions that 8 and 12GB GPUs simply can't deal with. The 7900 XTX almost therefore blurs the line between consumer and pro-grade cards, and gives creatives another option to lump into their workstations for max power at a solid price.

If you want to grab a seriously powerful GPU for a lot less, this reduction on the XFX MERC 310 RX 7900 XTX from Ebuyer's eBay store is an absolute steal.