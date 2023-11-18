The best PS5 headset is now half-price thanks to this early Black Friday Amazon deal

As we approach Black Friday 2023, many outlets and retailers are rapidly posting deals in preparation for the big day, and we here at Jelly Deals are covering as many of them as possible, including gaming deals and much more.

One of the deals we’ve spotted is a half-price discount on the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset. Digital Foundry have crowned it the best headset for PS5 and it's now only £109 at Amazon.

It doesn't appear to be on sale over in the US yet, but we did find the wired variant on offer for $89.99, down from $129.99.

With the backing of Logitech, this is a headset that’ll no doubt be a good fit for any gaming setup, particularly with its Blue Voice technology that promises higher quality and cleaner microphone quality. Speaking of, the headset’s microphone is detachable, giving you flexibility as to whether or not you want to always have it on or not.

Beyond that, thanks to the inclusion of memory foam that’ll help the headset mould to the shape of your head that should help the headset be more comfortable for use during long gaming sessions. Logitech also promises a 20+ hour battery life, meaning you should get quite a bit of usage out of the headset before it needs to be charged.

If you’re looking for more Black Friday 2023 deals, be sure to keep checking back across our pages, and if it’s more gaming offers at Amazon you’re looking for, check out our Amazon Black Friday deals page.