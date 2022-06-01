Life is Strange developer Dontnod's supernatural mystery adventure Tell Me Why is free to download on Xbox and PC (via the Microsoft Store or Steam) in celebration of Pride Month.

All episodes of the game were also free this time last year for the same reason.

While the first episode is free all year round and the whole game is available on Xbox Game Pass, it's nice to have the opportunity own the whole game to play on your own time.

Tell Me Why tells the story of twins Tyler and Alyson as they reunite, after several years apart, to sell their childhood home in Alaska - a task that ultimately forces them to confront their traumatic past.

The twins then share a supernatural bond that allow them to telepathically communicate with each other, and experience visions of past events.

Tell Me Why broke new ground as the first triple-A game to feature a transgender lead character - Tyler - and handle sensitive issues related to their identity.

You can download the game directly on your Xbox or through the Xbox or Steam apps on PC, or hit the link.