Tactics Ogre: Reborn's swear filter blocks one of the game's default names

Tactics Ogre: Reborn has a silly swear filter which is blocking one of the game's own default names it can suggest for you to use.

The revamped role-playing classic will offer the title of "Flamescale" for characters whose date of birth is listed as between 2nd and 25th May. However, the game then tells you "Flamescale" is actually not allowed, as it contains "banned words".

This issue, picked up by fan Choojermelon on Twitter (thanks, PCGamer) appears to stem from the name's inclusion of "mescal", the illegal psychedelic enjoyed by Hunter S. Thompson and others.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn in action - no mescal included.

Rather confusingly, Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a single-player RPG, so no one else is going to see your naughty names for characters.

We've contacted Tactics Ogre publisher Square Enix to see if it's aware of the problem and working on a fix.

Tactics Ogre doesn't let you use the default party name "Flamescale" anymore because it contains "mescal" as in "mescaline", a hallucinogen



You can hit accept without changing anything from the default, and it won't let you use it pic.twitter.com/zxvx2ULlVO — Chuji 🍉 (@Choojermelon) November 11, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"An exhaustive reworking of a foundational dark fantasy epic, with some quietly radical new ideas," Edwin Evans-Thirlwell wrote in Eurogamer's Tactics Ogre: Reborn review, deeming it "a genre-forming TRPG".

"The more I dig in - and there's much more to say than I have time for here - the more I understand what a long shadow Tactics Ogre has cast. Even if you don't play this version, it's a game you should definitely play."