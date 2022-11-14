If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn's swear filter blocks one of the game's default names

Odd strategy.
Tom Phillips
Tactics Ogre's swear filter warning.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn has a silly swear filter which is blocking one of the game's own default names it can suggest for you to use.

The revamped role-playing classic will offer the title of "Flamescale" for characters whose date of birth is listed as between 2nd and 25th May. However, the game then tells you "Flamescale" is actually not allowed, as it contains "banned words".

This issue, picked up by fan Choojermelon on Twitter (thanks, PCGamer) appears to stem from the name's inclusion of "mescal", the illegal psychedelic enjoyed by Hunter S. Thompson and others.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn in action - no mescal included.

Rather confusingly, Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a single-player RPG, so no one else is going to see your naughty names for characters.

We've contacted Tactics Ogre publisher Square Enix to see if it's aware of the problem and working on a fix.

"An exhaustive reworking of a foundational dark fantasy epic, with some quietly radical new ideas," Edwin Evans-Thirlwell wrote in Eurogamer's Tactics Ogre: Reborn review, deeming it "a genre-forming TRPG".

"The more I dig in - and there's much more to say than I have time for here - the more I understand what a long shadow Tactics Ogre has cast. Even if you don't play this version, it's a game you should definitely play."

