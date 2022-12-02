If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stylish anime speedrunner Neon White set to debut on PlayStation

Blank out some time.
Tom Phillips avatar
Tom Phillips
Published on

Neon White, the stylish Annapurna-published anime speedrunner, is coming to PlayStation platforms for the first time.

PlayStation 4 and PS5 versions of the game will arrive in just over a week, on Tuesday 13th December, following the game's debut on Nintendo Switch and Steam earlier this year.

Neon White tasks you with shooting through levels - both in terms of the guns you fire and the speed in which you traverse. A single-player first-person shooter, it arms you with a variety of guns you can then trade-in for parkour moves via a card-based system, with the aim being to finish levels as quickly and cleanly as possible. Here's a look at how it all works:

Watch on YouTube
A fast-paced look at Neon White's gameplay.

Its story follows White, a Hell-bound assassin, who competes against others to slay demons for a chance at redemption and entering heaven.

"With airtight controls, smooth speedrunning and a big helping of anime-inspired flair, few games can keep up with Neon White's pace," Oisin Kuhnke wrote, recommending the game in Eurogamer's Neon White review.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch