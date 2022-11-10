Streamers show Call of Duty Warzone 2's new "narrative-focused extraction" DMZ mode in action

Yesterday, Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward detailed what's in store for players when its free-to-play Warzone 2.0 launches alongside Modern Warfare 2's first season on 16th November.

This included a little bit more on its brand-new "experience" known as DMZ.

This Escape From Tarkov-inspired mode is described as an "open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where Operator squads have free rein to complete faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and search for valuable items, all while fighting to survive toward exfiltration".

Watch on YouTube Modern Warfare 2' accolades trailer.

Further DMZ details are still thin on the ground, however the developer has promised a "Tactical Overview" of its experience before launch, so something to keep your eyes peeled for.

In the meantime, several streamers have been given access to this new mode ahead of its release next week, so you can still have a preview of what's what.

Call of Duty YouTube channel MrDalekJD recently shared, and provided commentary for, the official DMZ gameplay reveal, which you can watch below.

Warzone 2's official DMZ gameplay reveal.

So, what are your thoughts on this new mode from what we have seen so far?

As for Modern Warfare 2 itself, our Chris was somewhat underwhelmed with it, at least as far as the single-player element went. He stated he felt it was "a little weak" in his review.

That being said, it is certainly bringing in the numbers. The game has already generated over $1bn since its launch last month, making it the fastest-selling title in the series to hit this figure. Previously, the bragging rights for this particular milestone was held by Black Ops 2.