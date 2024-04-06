Stellar Blade will get free updates and New Game+

Shift Up CEO has confirmed free updates and a new game plus mode will be coming to Stellar Blade.

In an interview with Ruliweb (thanks, Push Square), CEO Kim Hyeong-tae said that whilst DLC plans had yet to be fully "determined", free updates will bring new skins for Eve.

Hyeong-tae also confirmed that there will be no microtransactions, too. Well. Ish.

Stellar Blade - Demo Teaser | PS5 Games

"We would like to make it clear here that Stellar Blade does not require any additional expenses that gamers are not aware of other than the cost of purchasing the package," the CEO said.

However, Hyeong-tae added that there may be exceptions, such as outfit collaborations, which "can be sold for a fee".

If you don't feel like shelling to dress Eve up, worry not – there'll be around 30 outfits included in the base game.

A Stellar Balde's demo is now available, although that's likely not a shock given that it was accidentally added, and then swiftly removed, from the PlayStation Store late last month.

Stellar Blade is set to release on PlayStation 5 next month, on 26th April. Those interested in the upcoming action-adventure game can pre-order now to secure an early unlock of the Planet Diving Suit for Eve, a pair of Classic Round Glasses for Eve and Ear Armor Earrings (also for Eve).