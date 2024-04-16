The Stellar Blade release date and time is drawing closer for the PlayStation 5 exclusive from developer, Shift Up.

Stellar Blade follows EVE on her mission to reclaim Earth from alien invaders known as the Naytiba. Yet, when she arrives on Earth, she may discover that events are far more complicated than she realises...

If you're looking forward to this game, then look below to find the Stellar Blade release date and time. We've also detailed the Stellar Blade file size and pre-load date, so you can prepare your PlayStation 5 for its latest adventure.

Stellar Blade release date and time Stellar Blade releases worldwide on Friday 26th April 2024. According to dataminer PlayStation Game Size on X (formally known as Twitter), it will be released at 12am (midnight). Whether this is a global 12am release, requiring you to wait till 12am in your local timezone, or tied to midnight in a specific location, meaning Stellar Blade may be released at a time depending on your region, is yet to be confirmed. Either way, you'll still be able to play Stellar Blade on Friday 26th April 2024. If you can't wait to try the game out though, there is currently a Stellar Blade demo available for downloading on PlayStation 5 - though developer, Shift Up, has asked players to 'go easy' on the demo. It has also been confirmed that Stellar Blade will receive free updates and a new game plus mode sometime after release. Image credit: Shift Up

Stellar Blade file size We know that the Stellar Blade file size is 30.448 GB thanks to PlayStation Game Size over on X. This is considerably smaller than Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, one of the other PlayStation 5 exclusives for 2024, though that's not really a surprise is it? Due to this relatively small file size, you should have no trouble downloading Stellar Blade unless your PlayStation 5 is really crammed. If it is then I'm sorry to say, but it's time to do some game file management. The question we're left with though is: when can you pre-load Stellar Blade? 🚨 Stellar Blade™



Stellar Blade pre-load date and time Stellar Blade can be pre-loaded from 12am (midnight) on Friday 19th April. Thank you to PlayStation Game Size over on X for this information. Like with the release time, we don't know whether this is a global pre-load time for midnight in each timezone or tied to midnight in one specific location meaning different pre-load times in different regions. Either way, this pre-load time still gives you a week to get Stellar Blade downloaded onto your PlayStation 5 so you're ready to go when it launches. Image credit: Shift Up