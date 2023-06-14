Starfield pre-orders: price, release date, and where to buy each edition
Here's where to pre-order Starfield for Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Starfield is the upcoming space-exploration RPG from Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, and is set to release on 6th September 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Starfield will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass, which you can sign up to here. Xbox Games Pass Ultimate currently costs £10.99/$14.99 a month and it includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Games Pass for PC and EA Play as well as Game Pass for console. If you want Xbox Game Pass just for console or PC, you can also get that for £7.99/$9.99 a month.
If you prefer to buy a physical or digital edition for bonus content and other Starfield goodies, we've listed all the best places to pre-order Starfield below and all the Starfield editions that are up for grabs. Also be sure to check out our other guide on where to pre-order the limited edition Starfield headset and Xbox controller.
Starfield editions and bonus content
There are three editions for Starfield: the Standard edition, Premium edition, and Constellation edition. Each Starfield edition comes with varied bonus content. You can find out what comes with each by continuing to scroll, or you can use the handy links below:
- Starfield Standard Edition
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade
- Starfield Constellation Editions
Starfield Standard Edition
Pre-ordering the Standard edition will get you the base game and access to the "Old Mars Skin Pack" in-game bonus skins which consists of: Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet and Deep Mining Pack.
Where to pre-order Starfield Standard Edition in the UKXbox Series X- Physical Copy
- Starfield Standard Edition- £49.99 from Hit
- Starfield Standard Edition- £69.99 from Game
- Starfield Standard Edition- £69.99 from Amazon UK
- Starfield Standard Edition- £69.99 from Microsoft Store
- Starfield Standard Edition- £48.85 from ShopTo
- Starfield Standard Edition- £59.99 from Steam
Where to pre-order Starfield Standard Edition in the USXbox Series X- Physical Copy
- Starfield Standard Edition- $69.99 from GameStop
- Starfield Standard Edition- $69.99 from Walmart
- Starfield Standard Edition- $69.99 from Best Buy
- Starfield Standard Edition- $69.99 from Amazon US
- Starfield Standard Edition- $69.99 from Microsoft Store
- Starfield Standard Edition- $69.99 from Steam
Starfield Digital Premium Edition
Pre-ordering the Premium edition will give you five days early access to the game and the: Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release); Constellation Skin Pack which features the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack; and access to the Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack.
Where to pre-order Starfield Digital Premium Edition in the UK
- Starfield Standard Edition- £99.99 from Microsoft Store
Where to pre-order Starfield Digital Premium Edition in the US
- Starfield Standard Edition- $99.99 from Microsoft Store
Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade
If you have bought the base game or plan on playing it with Game Pass, you can purchase the premium edition upgrade to get all of the Premium edition bonus content when you play the game. This is only available through the Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Store, and is best for Game Pass players who want the extra content.
Where to pre-order Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade in the UKXbox Series X
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- £30.85 from ShopTo
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- £34.99 from Game
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- £34.99 from Amazon UK
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- £34.99 from Microsoft store
Where to pre-order Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade in the USXbox Series X
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- $34.99 from GameStop
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- $34.99 from Walmart
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- $34.99 from Best Buy
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- $34.99 from Amazon US
- Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- $34.99 from Microsoft store
Starfield Constellation Edition
Pre-ordering the Starfield Constellation edition will give you all of the bonus content included in the Premium edition, as well as a Steelbook Case (although there is no disc version of the game), Constellation Patch, Starfield Chronomark Watch and case, and a replica Credit Stick with Laser-Etched game download code.
Where to pre-order Starfield Constellation Edition in the UK
- Starfield Constellation Edition- £249.99 from Game
Where to pre-order Starfield Constellation Edition in the US
- Starfield Constellation Edition- $299.99 from Gamestop (Out of Stock)
- Starfield Constellation Edition- $299.99 from Walmart (Out of Stock)
- Starfield Constellation Edition (Xbox Series X)- $299.99 from Best Buy
- Starfield Constellation Edition (PC)- $299.99 from Best Buy
Starfield was first revealed during a Bethesda E3 press conference all the way back in 2018, and is the first new IP developed by Bethesda in over twenty-five years. After five years of expectation, excitement, and some delays, Starfield is ready to launch in just a few months time.
It is taking the popular Bethesda RPG format to the stars, with players creating their own space explorer who will navigate the vast expanse of space, seeking rare artefacts throughout the galaxy.
Starfield isn't just Fallout or Skyrim in space either, over the last 5 years Bethesda has been creating more than 1000 planets you can explore, creating an all-new character creation system with traits and abilities, and of course you'll have your very own spaceship that can be fully customised and filled with companions to help you on your travels.
We'll let you know when more retailers are taking pre-orders for the different editions of Starfield, and hopefully when the Constellation Edition comes back in stock. To stay updated on all things Starfield, follow the topics using the buttons underneath the article, and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter for all the latest price updates for the game.