Star Ocean: The Divine Force now has a free demo

A demo for forthcoming Square Enix published JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force is now live.

It's available across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, ahead of the game's release on 27th October.

The demo takes place at the start of the game, but has been specially designed with restrictions on certain features. Progress will not carry over into the main game.

Watch on YouTube STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE TGS trailer featuring HYDE

The Divine Force is the latest game in the Star Ocean series, which marries sci-fi and fantasy tropes with anime characters.

Players can choose between two protagonists: Raymond, the captain of the space trading ship Ydas, or Laeticia, the princess-knight of a kingdom on the underdeveloped planet Aster IV.

Combat is action based, with players able to directly control any one of three party members. Abilities cost recharging AP points, plus characters can leap into the sky and plummet into enemies for massive damage.

This is just the latest demo to be released by Square Enix, with Valkyrie Elysium, Harvestella, and The Diofield Chronicle all receiving demos ahead of release.

Koei Tecmo has also just released a timed demo for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Indeed, we seem to be in a demo renaissance of sorts at the moment.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is set for release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC (Steam), on 27th October. Pre-orders are now live.