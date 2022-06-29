Star Ocean: The Divine Force gets October release date

Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the latest entry in publisher Square Enix's long-running action-RPG series, now has a release date and will be launching for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam on 27th October.

Tri-Ace, the studio that's been at the helm of the Star Ocean series since its debut in 1996, is once again handling development duties on The Divine Force, which this time follows the stories of dual protagonists Raymond, the captain of the space trading ship Ydas, and Laeticia, the princess-knight of a kingdom on the underdeveloped planet of Aster IV.

Each character offers its own story perspectives and gameplay experiences, and there's a taste of Star Ocean: The Divine Force's ensuing action in the new trailer accompanying today's news.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force - Release Date Trailer.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be available in standard digital and physical forms across all platforms at launch, but those looking for more than just the base game also have the option of picking up the Digital Deluxe Edition, containing a soundtrack and various in-game items, including armour, accessories, and weapons.

Additionally, between 27th October and 30th November, purchases of any version of The Divine Force will include a "mini game pawn pack" (relating to an in-game board game), and purchasers of either digital editions will get the Lionheart's Blutgang greatsword for Raymond and the Flashing Naglering dual blades for Leticia.