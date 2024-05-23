Sony's futuristic controller concept brings back memories of the PS3 boomerang

Sony has shared a video detailing the company's future plans for the next decade, including a look ahead at one possible concept for a futuristic PlayStation controller.

"How far will imagination carry us?" the video asks, showing an artist's animated character coming to life before our eyes.

But the controller is the video's most eye-grabbing detail, as we see it being used to pilot a character through space. The pad features a holographic screen hovering above the controller itself, and would easily look home on the Starship Enterprise. (Although many online have made unfavourable comparisons to the infamous PS3 boomerang concept.) You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

"10 years from now, we will be living in a more multi-layered world where physical and virtual realities overlap without boundaries," the video's official blurb reads. "If Sony, as a creative entertainment company, would be filling the world with new Kando [a Japanese term that roughly translates to 'emotion'] in that future, what kind of experiential value would we be offering to make that happen?"

"To explore this question, we conducted a prototyping exercise under the concept of 'Creative Entertainment Vision'. Envisioning through the lens of Sony's creativity and technology, here we present the future as an extension of our lives today."

Sony does, however, state the video's content is "not directly related to any existing Sony products or services". Noted.

Image credit: Sony

Earlier this month, it was reported Sony had shipped five times more PlayStation 5 consoles than Microsoft managed with Xbox Series X/S in the last quarter.

These latest figures mean that Sony has now sold over 59m PS5 consoles since its debut on the market. As Tom noted at the time, this is roughly equivalent to PS4 at the same point in its lifecycle.