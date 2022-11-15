Sony investigating NFTs and blockchains, new patent reveals

Sony has published a patent that suggests its exploring ways of the history of in-game assets using the blockchain and NFTs.

The patent, titled "Tracking Unique In-Game Digital Assets Using Tokens on a Distributed Ledger" shows a theoretical mechanism for tracking the changes to in-game assets, including ownership, visual appearance and metadata (thanks, Gamesual).

"Individuals often find it meaningful to own or use unique physical items related to respected celebrities or activities," the patent description notes.

"In traditional video games, multiple instances of the same in-game item exist within the same copy of the video game and/or within different copies of the video game. These different instances of the same in-game item are traditionally fungible, as they are indistinguishable from one another."

Effectively, Sony envisions a system where players can trade unique in-game items, which are verified for authenticity via the blockchain.

While at this point it is merely just a patent, should NFTs enter the mainstream, it would place Sony in an advantageous position to take advantage of its growth.

Sony recently launched its PlayStation Stars loyalty programme, which features digital collectables. And while Sony was quick to state that such collectables were not tradeable NFTs, there is nothing to suggest Sony won't consider it in the future.