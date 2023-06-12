If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley will now release early next year

More time to Finnish development.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley key art of Snufkin and Moomintroll
Ed Nightingale
Adorable Moomin game Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is now set to release early next year. It was previously down for a 2023 release.

A new trailer for the game was shown during Saturday's Wholesome Direct, but developer Hyper Games and publisher Raw Fury have since stated the game will be released on PC and consoles in Q1 2024.

The trailer does give a glimpse at some fresh gameplay, you can check it out below.

Watch on YouTube
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – Heritage of Moomin trailer

This Heritage of Moomin trailer also dives a little into the legacy of famed Finnish author and Moomin creator Tove Jansson.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley promises to be a "cosy musical adventure" as Snufkin is tasked with rescuing his friend Moomintroll.

It will combine open-world mechanics with puzzles, stealth and melodic elements.

As previously reported, the game will also feature a soundtrack in collaboration with Icelandic band Sigur Rós.

