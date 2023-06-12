Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley will now release early next year

Adorable Moomin game Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is now set to release early next year. It was previously down for a 2023 release.

A new trailer for the game was shown during Saturday's Wholesome Direct, but developer Hyper Games and publisher Raw Fury have since stated the game will be released on PC and consoles in Q1 2024.

The trailer does give a glimpse at some fresh gameplay, you can check it out below.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – Heritage of Moomin trailer

This Heritage of Moomin trailer also dives a little into the legacy of famed Finnish author and Moomin creator Tove Jansson.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley promises to be a "cosy musical adventure" as Snufkin is tasked with rescuing his friend Moomintroll.

It will combine open-world mechanics with puzzles, stealth and melodic elements.

As previously reported, the game will also feature a soundtrack in collaboration with Icelandic band Sigur Rós.